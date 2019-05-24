102-year-old woman suspected of murdering 92-year-old nursing home neighbour

A 102-year-old retirement home resident is under investigation after her 92-year-old neighbour was found murdered.

The nursing home, located in Chézy-sur-Marne in northern France, was rocked by the discovery of the victim’s body in her bed this past weekend. Reports say she had injuries to her face, which made the death seem suspicious and not from natural causes.

A caregiver found the victim and immediately called emergency services.

Her next-door neighbour, the 102-year-old woman, then told the caregiver that she had “killed someone,” and seemed agitated and confused.

She was taken to hospital and then admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The 92-year-old woman died from “asphyxiation by strangulation and blows to the head,” according to the post-mortem report, released by prosecutor Soissons Frederic Trinh.

Police have opened an investigation into the death, with emphasis on “voluntary homicide against a person vulnerable due to their physical condition,” reported the AFP.

Trinh also told the AFP that the suspect will have to undergo a full psychological exam to see if she can be held criminally responsible for the death.

Neither the victim nor the suspected killer’s identity has been released. Trinh said police haven’t been able to question the woman.