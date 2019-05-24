Longueuil police arrest alleged predator, searching for other victims

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on May 16 for alleged sexual assault of girls could have other victims, Longueuil police say.

Luis Walther Carrillo Hernandez, a resident of Brossard, will remain in detention until he returns to the Longueuil Courthouse on May 31 for his bail hearing.

Longueuil police state that on Feb. 28 at 7:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly committed sexual acts against a 10-year-old girl in the borough of Saint-Hubert.

A police investigation found that he had potentially committed similar acts against young girls aged 10 to 14 in Montreal.

He travelled in a grey Toyota Corolla.

Hernandez, who speaks French with a Spanish accent, is five foot five and 180 pounds. His hair and eyes are brown.

Officers have already identified four possible victims.

Any information about the suspect can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800 or by reporting online at echecaucrime.com.