One person dead after collision in Coquitlam

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between two vehicles in Coquitlam Thursday evening.

RCMP said a grey SUV and a black Dodge Durango collided on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive around 7:20 p.m.

WATCH: Police looking for key witness to fatal crash

Two other people involved were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Coquitlam RCMP’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team is investigating.

READ MORE: Vancouver motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in West Point Grey

As a result, police advise that the north and southbound lanes on Schoolhouse Road between Booth Avenue and Lucille Star Drive will remain closed for a period of time.

Coquitlam RCMP are not releasing further details at this time.