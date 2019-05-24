One person dead after collision in Coquitlam
One person has been pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between two vehicles in Coquitlam Thursday evening.
RCMP said a grey SUV and a black Dodge Durango collided on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive around 7:20 p.m.
WATCH: Police looking for key witness to fatal crash
Two other people involved were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Coquitlam RCMP’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team is investigating.
READ MORE: Vancouver motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with truck in West Point Grey
As a result, police advise that the north and southbound lanes on Schoolhouse Road between Booth Avenue and Lucille Star Drive will remain closed for a period of time.
Coquitlam RCMP are not releasing further details at this time.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.