OPP seek help in locating wanted Central Elgin man last seen in St. Thomas
Elgin County OPP are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a Central Elgin man wanted for arrest.
Christopher George was last seen on Sunset Road near Elm Street in St. Thomas at roughly 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.
He is described by police as a five-foot-eight man who weighs 315 pounds and has brown eyes and a buzz cut.
He was last seen wearing beige pants and a beige jacket with a hood.
Police say George, 38, is “potentially dangerous” and that anyone who sees him should call 911.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
