May 23, 2019 5:17 pm

OPP seek help in locating wanted Central Elgin man last seen in St. Thomas

By News Announcer  980 CFPL
OPP say George was last seen in St. Thomas around 1 p.m. on May 22, 2019.

Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a Central Elgin man wanted for arrest.

Christopher George was last seen on Sunset Road near Elm Street in St. Thomas at roughly 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

He is described by police as a five-foot-eight man who weighs 315 pounds and has brown eyes and a buzz cut.

He was last seen wearing beige pants and a beige jacket with a hood.

Police say George, 38, is “potentially dangerous” and that anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

