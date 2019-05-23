Suspect named in Portage la Prairie shooting homicide

RCMP are searching for a young man after a shooting death in Portage la Prairie over the weekend.

Police said a 22-year-old man from Langruth was found shot in a home on 1st Street NW and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Laurent Beaulieu, 19, is wanted for Second Degree Murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, and he may be in or near Portage la Prairie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

