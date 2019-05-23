Canada
1 dead after collision between car, truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police say a person has died after a collision between a car and a truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a collision at Bloomington and McCown Roads just after 1:15 p.m.

A York Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether the victim was from the car or the truck.

Bloomington Road is closed from McCowan Road to Kennedy Road.

Police said motorists should expect the closure to last for a few hours.

More to come.

