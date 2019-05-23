Health Canada mandates lower alcohol content in sugary alcoholic drinks

Health Canada has mandated companies that manufacture sweetened alcoholic beverages to limit the drink’s alcoholic content.

A single serving will now be capped at 25.3 ml of alcohol — representing 1.5 standard drinks — when they are packaged in containers of a volume of 1,000 ml or less.

The regulations are effective immediately and there will be no transition period.

Many of the sugary alcoholic drinks in the market can contain as many as four standard alcoholic drinks.

The federal agency says the drinks pose a serious health problem, especially for youth.

The move comes after the death of a Quebec teenager who drowned after consuming several cans of FCKD UP, a sweetened alcoholic drink.

Athena Gervais, 14, whose body was found in a stream behind her high school last March, had consumed the equivalent of 12 glasses of wine, according to a coroner’s report.

“I remain very concerned about the prevalence of problematic alcohol use, especially among Canadian youth,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer. “These regulations restricting alcohol content in single-serve flavoured purified alcoholic beverages can help to reduce the potential health harms and keep youth safe.”

Quebec-based non-profit Éduc’Alcool criticized the government’s move, calling it “incomprehensible, disappointing and irresponsible.”

The organization says Health Canada doesn’t go far enough and didn’t take into consideration their recommendations or Quebec’s coroner on the matter.

“None of our recommendations were retained, and we weren’t asking for the moon!” wrote Hubert Sacy, Educ’Alcool’s director.

Educ’Alcool had recommended sugary beverages limit its alcohol content to the equivalent of one drink, as opposed to the currently suggested one-and-a-half servings.

The recommendation is in line with Quebec’s coroner.

“We perceive this as a contemptuous regulation for all organizations, such as ours, which aim to protect youth and vulnerable people from these hypocritical and misleading sugary alcoholic beverages,” Sacy said.

Sacy also deplored the fact that the regulations don’t include any control over labeling or packaging, something Educ’Alcool says they –along with other organizations– pushed for.

“This is stubbornness! Their [Health Canada] measures are based on nothing at all. For us, this is a missed opportunity in prevention and to protect youth,” said Sacy.

— With files from Global’s Dan Spector and The Canadian Press