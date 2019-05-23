Guelph teachers shave their heads after students raise $5K for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Four teachers at Michell Woods Public School in Guelph are sporting fresh new looks just in time for the summer all in the name of charity.

Three teachers agreed to shave their heads and one agreed to shave his beard if students raised $5,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation through Jump Rope for Heart.

READ MORE: Guelph teacher wins 2019 Energy Educator of the Year award

The students easily reached that goal and on Wednesday, Grade 3 teacher Katie Osborne and educational assistant Kim Jenkinson both went under the clippers during a live video assembly for the entire school to watch.

For Jenkinson, it was an emotional day.

“My father passed away of a stroke last year and today would have been his 80th birthday, so today holds significance for many reasons,” she said.

Osborne said the students raised over $5,300.

“I’m super proud to have gone through with this because that’s what I promised,” she said. “They did their part, so I did mine.”

READ MORE: ‘Be courageous’: powerful messages shared with students at Guelph’s Empowerment Day

The two other teachers were not available to join Jenkinson and Osborne on Wednesday.

Grade 7 teacher Benjamin Tucker promised to shave his beard and Grade 8 teacher Maureen Battaglia will also be shaving her head.

WAY TO GO MITCHELL WOODS!

We raised over $5000.00 for Heart & Stroke! Thank you Mrs. Jenkinson and Mrs. Osborne for your resiliency and bravery pic.twitter.com/Piep67toJC — Mitchell Woods PS (@MitchellWoodsPS) May 22, 2019