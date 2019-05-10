Guelph teacher wins 2019 Energy Educator of the Year award

A Guelph teacher is receiving recognition and an award for her work on energy awareness at Kortright Hills Public School.

Cathy Dykstra, a Grade 5 teacher, has been named the 2019 Energy Educator of the Year by Canadian Geographic.

It is presented to a Canadian educator who has participated in a competition known as the Classroom Energy Diet Challenge.

The competition sees classrooms work together to complete 16 energy-themed challenges designed to teach students about different energy topics and increase their overall energy awareness.

“What you are doing in your school community blew away the judges,” Andrea Buchholz, with Canadian Geographic, said in an email to Dykstra.

The Upper Grand District School Board said Dykstra is very active in the school and community when it comes to environmental issues.

She is most notably known for her contributions to the Water Rockers, a group of budding environmentalists at Kortright Hills Public School.

“Being recognized for doing something I love to do means to the world to me,” Dykstra said.

“Helping my students to thrive as capable and compassionate environmental citizens feels important and gives me hope for our future.”