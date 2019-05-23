Expo, Millennium lines to replace 150 SkyTrain cars, add 50 more

Metro Vancouver will be getting 200 new SkyTrain cars.

The purchase was made at a joint federal-provincial announcement in Burnaby on Thursday, where officials provided details on how $1.47 billion in previously pledged funding will be spent.

TransLink is putting up more than $397 million, the federal government is contributing $493 million and the province is funding $579 million to cover the Expo Millennium upgrade program.

The funds will be used to buy the 200 cars, which will replace 150 existing cars that are nearing the end of their life cycle.

The province says the 50 additional cars will boost SkyTrain capacity by more than 5,000 passengers at peak hours.

TransLink will also get a new vehicle storage facility and upgrades to its vehicle operations and maintenance centre.

The system’s mainline power, train control and operating systems are also being upgraded to support longer and more frequent trains.

The federal dollars come as a part of Ottawa’s 12-year, $180-billion infrastructure plan, while the provincial money is a part of Victoria’s commitment to cover 40 per cent of the capital costs of the TransLink Mayors’ Council’s 10-year transit and transportation plan.