Crime
May 23, 2019 12:47 pm
Updated: May 23, 2019 1:20 pm

Ontario police searching for suspect with possible BC connection after fraud incident reported

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a a female suspect following a reported fraud incident in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a female suspect who may have ties to Langley and Surrey, B.C., after a fraud incident was reported in Penetanguishene, Ont.

On April 19, police were dispatched to investigate the alleged incident when a Penetanguishene woman reported that her mail was being forwarded without her knowledge.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Maple, Ont., man charged in relation to shoplifting investigation: OPP

According to police, an officer determined that the suspect obtained the Penetanguishene woman’s credit card fraudulently in her name to purchase thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Best Buy in Surrey, B.C.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.

READ MORE: Police investigate following reported break-in, assault in Penetanguishene, Ont.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Credit Card Fraud
Crime
Langley crime
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Penetanguishene
Penetanguishene crime
Penetanguishene fraud
Penetanguishene news
Surrey crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.