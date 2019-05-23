Ontario police searching for suspect with possible BC connection after fraud incident reported

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a female suspect who may have ties to Langley and Surrey, B.C., after a fraud incident was reported in Penetanguishene, Ont.

On April 19, police were dispatched to investigate the alleged incident when a Penetanguishene woman reported that her mail was being forwarded without her knowledge.

According to police, an officer determined that the suspect obtained the Penetanguishene woman’s credit card fraudulently in her name to purchase thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Best Buy in Surrey, B.C.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.

