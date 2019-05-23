No injuries after two buses collide in Lower Sackville

A crash involving two buses in Lower Sackville is being investigated by police.

In a news release Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash at the intersection of Cobequid Drive and Fultz House Lane was reported around 7 a.m.

The crash involved a Halifax Transit bus and a Stock Transportation bus.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP investigating after man’s death following Moncton collision involving bus

There were no injuries. The drivers of the buses were the only people inside.

Traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.