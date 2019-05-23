Man injured, woman missing following boating trouble in Moosonee, Ont.

MOOSONEE, Ont. – Provincial police are searching for a missing boater in northern Ontario after she and a male companion ran into trouble on the water on Wednesday.

OPP say a man and a woman were in a small vessel when they ended up in the water in an area known as Moose River Crossing, southwest of Moosonee.

Police say the man was found by a group of civilians and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman is still missing.

The Moose Factory Fire and Rescue department and a squadron from Canadian Forces Base Trenton are helping with the search.

