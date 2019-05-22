Family of murdered B.C. teen says they feel ‘betrayed’ by justice system

The family of a teen murdered nearly 10 years ago say they feel betrayed by a justice system that is giving her killers a chance at freedom.

Kimberly Proctor — who was 18 at the time — was raped, tortured and murdered on March 18, 2010 by her classmates, 16-year-old Kruse Wellwood and 17-year-old Cameron Moffat.

The pair pleaded guilty to first degree murder in October 2010, admitting to meticulously planning Proctor’s killing. On April 4, 2011, both were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

But the National Parole Board says Moffat and Wellwood are now eligible for day parole and will be eligible for full parole by June of next year.

In a social media post, father Fred Proctor wrote about his daughter’s murder in graphic detail.

He also wrote about how he feels the justice system is re-victimizing his family by giving the killers a chance at parole.

“This pain really never will go away,” he writes. “We learn somehow to live with it, but when so-called Canadian justice lets this happen the healing stops.”