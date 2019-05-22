Mayor of Kelowna mayor proclaims May 19-26 ‘Vegan Awareness Week’

The mayor of Kelowna proclaimed May 19 to 26 Vegan Awareness Week.

The proclamation, possibly the first of its kind in Canada, comes ahead of Kelowna’s second-annual Vegfest.

Organizers of the event say they asked the mayor to do it after a proclamation of Ribfest Weekend was made last September.

“There were a few of us there with our signs to bring awareness to veganism,” said Vegfest co-organizer Moira Drosdovechand. “We asked if he would do it for us.”

A vegan diet is completely plant-based, which means not only do vegans not eat meat, but any animal products including eggs and dairy.

“We want to put a positive spin on it, to make sure people understand that it’s totally doable, a compassionate choice and it’s healthy,” Drosdovechand said.

About 70 vendors have been confirmed for Vegfest and there will also be guest speakers, cooking demos, kids’ activities and live music.

Five vegan food trucks will be on site.

Vegfest happens on May 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Imaculata Regional High School in Kelowna.

All money raised will be donated to animal sanctuaries.