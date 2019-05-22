Saskatchewan weather outlook: 20 degree heat lingers a little longer

20 degree temperatures will last a few more days before a cold front slides through with a chance of showers.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Five degrees was where Saskatoon started out the day under mostly sunny skies as Regina dipped back to 9 early Wednesday morning with a few more clouds.

The mercury managed to make it into the 20s in Saskatoon before noon, into the high teens for Regina, with winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h in both cities.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-20s across central and southern Saskatchewan as partly cloudy conditions continue through the afternoon.

Wednesday night

Skies clear back out during the evening with temperatures falling into mid-single digits as winds become light overnight.

Thursday

Thursday will start out with sunshine in Regina and a few clouds kicking around the Saskatoon area before thermometers in both cities return to the mid-20s during the afternoon.

Saskatoon will see a few more clouds filter through during the day while Regina stays mostly sunny with just a few late day clouds possible.

Friday

An approaching low pressure system will build clouds back into both cities during the day on Friday with a chance of late day showers in Saskatoon.

Daytime highs will dip back slightly into the low 20s in Saskatoon and possibly into the high teens for Regina.

Weekend outlook

Cooler air will surge in for the weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday before skies clear back out on Sunday with daytime highs ducking back into the high teens both days.

The May 22 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by SPS Sgt. Wade Bourassa near the Saskatchewan River Forks:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.