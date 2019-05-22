Suspected Banksy artwork shows up in Venice alongside canal

It looks like clandestine street artist Banksy may have made his mark again, this time in Venice, Italy.

A stencil, showing a migrant child wearing a life jacket and holding a burning neon-pink flare, showed up in the picturesque city during the Biennale, an annual art exhibition showcasing works from around the world.

READ MORE: Banksy says his auctioned painting should have shredded all the way through

While Banksy has not officially taken ownership of the work, his official Instagram account posted a video shot in Venice, and showed a hooded figure displaying another work of art, cheekily titled Venice in Oil.

In the video, local police appear before long and tell the hooded man to leave unless he has a permit to display art. He packs up and leaves while a cruise ship — the main subject of Venice in Oil — is seen in the background.

WATCH: How Banksy remains one of pop culture’s most mysterious celebrities



The small mural of the migrant child was discovered in the Dorsocuro district, an area sometimes referred to as the “real” Venice.

Despite the piece’s similarities to Banksy’s other works, the artist’s authenticating body Pest Control hasn’t publicly declared anything yet.

Last December, Banksy confirmed a work in Wales, England, calling out air pollution.

READ MORE: Banksy painting self-destructs moments after selling for $1.4 million at auction

The artwork was discovered on two walls of a garage in the town of Port Talbot. The art depicts a child dressed for winter, with a sleigh on the ground. Snow appears to fall on the kid, who has his tongue sticking out to catch the snowflakes.

On the other wall, however, is a garbage bin set ablaze, showing flames and smoke emanating from the dumpster, and revealing that it’s ash that appears to be falling on the child, not snow.

— With files from Adam Frisk