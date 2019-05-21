Local man charged after allegedly pointing a fake shotgun and uttering death threats at paramedics
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica shotgun at paramedics on Tuesday morning.
Officers allege the man walked to the front of a paramedic station shortly before 7 a.m. and yelled at the medics while holding what appeared to be a gun.
They say the man then pointed it at the paramedics and put on a mask.
Investigators say the situation was de-escalated and the man was arrested.
They say that after the arrest, officers discovered that the man’s weapon wasn’t real.
Police say a 34-year-old local man faces numerous charges including pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
