Crime
May 21, 2019 3:31 pm
Updated: May 21, 2019 4:00 pm

Local man charged after allegedly pointing a fake shotgun and uttering death threats at paramedics

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police said a man was charged after allegedly pointing a fake shotgun at paramedics.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a replica shotgun at paramedics on Tuesday morning.

Officers allege the man walked to the front of a paramedic station shortly before 7 a.m. and yelled at the medics while holding what appeared to be a gun.

They say the man then pointed it at the paramedics and put on a mask.

Investigators say the situation was de-escalated and the man was arrested.

They say that after the arrest, officers discovered that the man’s weapon wasn’t real.

Police say a 34-year-old local man faces numerous charges including pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

