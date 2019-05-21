N.B. RCMP investigating ‘sudden death’ at border crossing
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a sudden death on the Canadian side of the St-Croiz crossing Sunday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., officers with the West District RCMP responded to an incident at the border that connects St-Crois to Vanceboro, Maine.
The crossing is about 10 kilometres away from McAdam.
“The person involved was a 76-year-old man from Quebec,” says Const. Isabelle Beaulieu. “It’s an ongoing investigation surrounding the man’s death.”
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) redirected traffic for about 4 and a half hours during the “incident,” which tied up the crossing on a busy holiday weekend.
READ MORE: N.S. brothers facing terrorism-related charges in connection with N.B.-Maine border security incident
Police say they don’t believe the death was suspicious and do not believe anyone else was involved.
At this point, they’re not releasing the cause of death or if the man was in a vehicle at the time.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.