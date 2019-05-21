N.B. RCMP investigating ‘sudden death’ at border crossing

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a sudden death on the Canadian side of the St-Croiz crossing Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers with the West District RCMP responded to an incident at the border that connects St-Crois to Vanceboro, Maine.

The crossing is about 10 kilometres away from McAdam.

“The person involved was a 76-year-old man from Quebec,” says Const. Isabelle Beaulieu. “It’s an ongoing investigation surrounding the man’s death.”

Traffic at the St-Croix POE was rerouted for 4.5 hrs Sunday due to what the CBSA refers to as an “incident.” Adding that they cannot provide any more information since an investigation is ongoing. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/R75cBWvRsb — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 21, 2019

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) redirected traffic for about 4 and a half hours during the “incident,” which tied up the crossing on a busy holiday weekend.

READ MORE: N.S. brothers facing terrorism-related charges in connection with N.B.-Maine border security incident

Police say they don’t believe the death was suspicious and do not believe anyone else was involved.

At this point, they’re not releasing the cause of death or if the man was in a vehicle at the time.