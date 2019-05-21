Politics
May 21, 2019 1:20 pm
Updated: May 21, 2019 1:41 pm

UCP members sworn in at Alberta legislature ahead of spring session

By Staff The Canadian Press

May 20: United Conservative MLAs will be sworn in first thing Tuesday morning by a ceremony presided over by speaker Bob Wanner. It will be one of the last official duties for Wanner as he leaves the role behind. Tom Vernon sat down with him to speak about his time in the chair.

A A

It’s officially a full house at the Alberta legislature.

The 63 members of the United Conservative caucus, including Premier Jason Kenney, were sworn in at the legislature on Tuesday morning.

They join 24 members of the Opposition NDP caucus, including leader Rachel Notley, who were sworn in last week.

READ MORE: Alberta’s Official Opposition sworn in

Story continues below

Next up is the election of a new Speaker, followed on Wednesday by the Speech from the Throne and the first piece of legislation.

READ MORE: Alberta legislature resumes with carbon tax, desk thumping on agenda

Kenney has promised Bill 1 would repeal the provincial carbon tax by the end of the month.

READ MORE: Kenney says Alberta’s carbon tax will die May 30

The government is also bringing in bills to cut the corporate income tax and change business rules, including a cut to minimum wage for workers who are 17 and under.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta carbon tax
Alberta Government
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Alberta tax
Alberta UCP
Jason Kenney
Rachel Notley
Swearing-in

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.