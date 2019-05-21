UCP members sworn in at Alberta legislature ahead of spring session

It’s officially a full house at the Alberta legislature.

The 63 members of the United Conservative caucus, including Premier Jason Kenney, were sworn in at the legislature on Tuesday morning.

They join 24 members of the Opposition NDP caucus, including leader Rachel Notley, who were sworn in last week.

READ MORE: Alberta’s Official Opposition sworn in

Next up is the election of a new Speaker, followed on Wednesday by the Speech from the Throne and the first piece of legislation.

READ MORE: Alberta legislature resumes with carbon tax, desk thumping on agenda

Kenney has promised Bill 1 would repeal the provincial carbon tax by the end of the month.

READ MORE: Kenney says Alberta’s carbon tax will die May 30

The government is also bringing in bills to cut the corporate income tax and change business rules, including a cut to minimum wage for workers who are 17 and under.

63 new United Conservative Party MLAs were sworn in this morning. A strong team that is ready to work on behalf of all Albertans. #ableg pic.twitter.com/jmeG6K0og5 — UCP (@UCPCaucus) May 21, 2019