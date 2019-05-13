Alberta’s Official Opposition to be sworn in Monday afternoon

The Official Opposition will be sworn in to the Alberta legislature on Monday afternoon.

The Alberta NDP won 24 seats in the April 16 election. The party’s two dozen MLAs, including NDP Leader Rachel Notley, will be sworn in at a ceremony at the Alberta legislature at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: 47 new MLAs learn ropes of Alberta legislature on orientation day

After the ceremony, Notley will announce her party’s critic roles.

The ceremony comes after Premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet were sworn in on April 30. Kenney’s United Conservative Party won the remaining 63 seats — 55 per cent of the vote — in the provincial election.

Watch below: Premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet sworn in

A new session of the legislature is set to begin on May 21.

Notley will join Global News at Noon Edmonton ahead of Monday afternoon’s swearing in.

More to come…