Jason Kenney, cabinet ministers to be sworn in Tuesday

The United Conservative Party’s reign will officially begin Tuesday when incoming premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet are sworn in at Government House in Edmonton.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m., when Kenney is to become Alberta’s 18th premier.

Kenney hasn’t said how many ministers will make up his cabinet, however he has said that there will be a new department and minister tasked to working with stakeholders and other departments to cut administrative red tape by one-third over the next four years.

They are expected to get right to work with their first meeting immediately after.

Kenney’s United Conservatives won 63 seats and 55 per cent of the vote in the April 16 Alberta election, defeating Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP.

The NDP took the remaining 24 seats — all but four of them in and around Edmonton. The party will become the official Opposition when the legislature resumes sitting in the third week of May.

Notley has promised to stay on as Opposition leader and will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.

Kenney campaigned on promises to cut taxes and red tape, as well as a vow to take on anyone against Alberta’s oil and gas industry.

One of Kenney’s first acts of business, he said, is to immediately proclaim Bill 12, which was passed by the legislature under Notley, but never formally made into law.

The bill allows Alberta to reduce oil and gas shipments to British Columbia as leverage against the province’s opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Kenney has also promised to repeal a carbon tax the NDP brought in.

Both Kenney and Notley met with their caucus members late last week.

