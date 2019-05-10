Canada
May 10, 2019 6:08 pm

Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain pipeline expansion decision: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said if the Alberta carbon tax is scrapped, that will not impact the federal government's push to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. However, he added that Albertans know "we are facing a real and significant challenge with climate change."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Alberta’s opposition to a carbon tax won’t influence his cabinet’s decision on whether to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

But Trudeau says climate change cannot be ignored and that one of the easiest ways to fight it is with a carbon tax.

He says the federal carbon tax remains affordable to Canadians, with tax incentives to ensure an average family does not get punished.

The federal tax has been put in place in Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba — provinces that have not implemented their own carbon levy.

Watch below: ‘Nowhere across the country will it be free to pollute’: Prime minister on carbon tax

Alberta will soon join that list as Premier Jason Kenney’s new government has promised to kill the province’s carbon tax then fight the federal one in court.

When asked if Ottawa would immediately implement a federal carbon tax should the Alberta one be repealed, Trudeau says there will be discussions but says nowhere in Canada will it be free to pollute.

