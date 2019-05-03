Manitoba sticking with carbon tax court challenge despite Saskatchewan loss

Manitoba says they’re still going to court with the federal government over what they call an “unfair” carbon tax.

This after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled Friday that the tax imposed by the federal government is constitutional.

In a statement, provincial justice minister Cliff Cullen said: “We stand by our challenge of the federal government’s decision to impose a carbon tax on Manitobans.”

“There is no legal justification for the federal government to have rejected Manitoba’s plan while approving less effective plans from other provinces.”

READ MORE: Federal carbon tax is constitutional: Saskatchewan Court of Appeal

Manitoba says its case is different than others. Unlike the other holdout provinces, Manitoba planned to enact a carbon tax of its own – a price of $25 per tonne that would not rise.

Premier Brian Pallister said the flat tax would recognize the billions of dollars Manitoba has already invested in clean hydroelectric developments.

READ MORE: Manitoba to sue feds over carbon tax

When the federal government said the Manitoba proposal was not enough, Pallister withdrew the lower provincial tax and promised to fight the higher federal one.

Manitoba argues that Ottawa had no right to rebuff the province’s initial plan to charge a lower carbon tax that might have been equally effective in reducing emissions.

WATCH: Pallister government files lawsuit over carbon tax