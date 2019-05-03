Federal carbon tax is constitutional: Saskatchewan Court of Appeal

A split Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled the federal government does have the constitutional power to implement a carbon tax in provinces that don’t meet Ottawa’s minimum price.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has said Saskatchewan will appeal a decision in favour of the carbon tax to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The court heard arguments from the Saskatchewan and federal governments, along with dozens of intervenors, on Feb. 13 ad 14.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan carbon tax case heads to court — province argues it’s unconstitutional

Saskatchewan’s argument centred on the claim the federal government is intruding on provincial jurisdiction by applying a carbon tax in certain jurisdictions and not others. In addition, the province argued the federal price is, in fact, a tax and not a regulatory charge as described by Ottawa.

On the federal side, the argument centred on climate change being a matter of national concern that no province can address by itself. This is why they should be able to use the constitutional power of Peace, Order and Good Government (POGG) to step into provincial territory and institute a minimum emission price.

The reasoning is that emissions do not abide by provincial borders and a failure to reduce pollution in one province will adversely affect others.

COMMENTARY: How Canada’s carbon tax works

On Thursday, Saskatchewan’s Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said a federal win could have unintended consequences of greatly expanding POGG powers.

The federal carbon tax on fuel was applied to Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Manitoba on April 1 as those province’s climate plans did not meet the federal backstop, $20 per tonne of CO2, growing to $50 per tonne in 2022.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal is also considering a decision on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax. That case was heard in mid-April.

New Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he will repeal that province’s carbon tax and also launch a challenge the federal policy in court.