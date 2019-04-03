Manitoba to sue feds over carbon tax: Pallister

Premier Brian Pallister says his government will launch a legal challenge against the federal government over the imposition of its carbon tax, which started Monday.

Pallister told media Wednesday his government’s plan, called the Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, means the federal government cannot impose their tax when the province already has a viable plan.

“Ottawa acknowledged that our plan is the best in Canada,” said Pallister.

READ MORE: Provinces vow to resist after new federal carbon tax takes effect

“They stated they would impose their higher – and rising – carbon tax on Manitobans. They have now done this.

“There is no justification for the federal government to have rejected Manitoba’s plan while approving less effective plans from other provinces.”

Pallister called the decision to sue a sad one.

“This has been a long and difficult process of negotiation … we tried to keep Justin Trudeau out of the pockets of Manitobans.”

Other provinces have also sued the federal government over the carbon tax.

Related: Fill up your tanks Manitoba, carbon tax comes into effect April 1