Politics
April 24, 2019 2:05 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 2:07 pm

47 new MLAs learn ropes of Alberta legislature on orientation day

By Staff The Canadian Press

April 17, 2019: There's a new government in Alberta, which means many first-time MLAs. Global News Chief Political Correspondent David Akin shares his predictions on who could become cabinet ministers.

A A

Alberta’s 47 new provincial politicians gathered at the legislature Wednesday to learn the ropes of their new jobs.

Legislature Speaker Bob Wanner, talking to them in the debate chamber, dispensed advice ranging from respecting political opponents to watching their diets and being careful about posting on social media.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party wins majority government

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government in the April 16 election.

Three newcomers will join Rachel Notley’s NDP on the Opposition benches when the house resumes sitting next month.

Incoming premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet members are to be sworn in Tuesday.

READ MORE: Alberta legislature will be made up of just 2 parties: what does that mean?

Kenney’s UCP captured 63 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP taking the remaining 24.

04-24-newMLAsDC

Orientation day for new MLAs at Alberta legislature, April 24, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News
04-24-newMLAsDC2

Orientation day for new MLAs at Alberta legislature, April 24, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News
04-24-newMLAsDC3

Orientation day for new MLAs at Alberta legislature, April 24, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta Government
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Jason Kenney
MLA orientation
new MLAs
Rachel Notley

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.