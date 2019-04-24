47 new MLAs learn ropes of Alberta legislature on orientation day

Alberta’s 47 new provincial politicians gathered at the legislature Wednesday to learn the ropes of their new jobs.

Legislature Speaker Bob Wanner, talking to them in the debate chamber, dispensed advice ranging from respecting political opponents to watching their diets and being careful about posting on social media.

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government in the April 16 election.

Three newcomers will join Rachel Notley’s NDP on the Opposition benches when the house resumes sitting next month.

Incoming premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet members are to be sworn in Tuesday.

Kenney’s UCP captured 63 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP taking the remaining 24.