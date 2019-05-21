Ghost extends North American tour, 7 Canadian dates
Following its previously announced Ultimate Tour Named Death, Swedish doom rock act Ghost has added seven additional shows to its extensive run — three of which are set to take place in Canada.
Before returning to the U.S. to wrap things up on their current album cycle, Ghost will play Edmonton, Ottawa and Hamilton, Ont., along with already planned concerts in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and Penticton, B.C.
Ghost’s late 2019 tour comes as a continuation of the critically acclaimed A Pale Tour Named Death, which swept the world of headbangers off its feet throughout 2018.
The continuing tour promotes the release of Ghost’s fourth studio album, Prequelle (2018), which earned a nomination for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. It also includes the unexpected smash-hit single Dance Macabre.
According to Ghost mastermind and frontman Tobias Forge, the band will return to the studio next January, and Forge aims to finish the band’s upcoming fifth studio album by the summer of 2020, as reported by Revolver.
“I want to make a different record from Prequelle,” he told the magazine. “I want it to feel different,” adding, that it was “a little ballad heavy.”
“If I dare to say heavier, people (might) think that it’s going to be like Mercyful Fate… but I definitely have a darker, heavier record in mind,” he said.
Ahead of the extensive Ultimate Tour Named Death, Ghost will headline the first night of the 2019 edition of Heavy Montréal, Canada’s biggest heavy metal festival.
Tickets for the newly added Ultimate Tour Named Death concerts go on sale to the public this Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET.
An exclusive artist presale takes place on Tuesday starting at 12 p.m. Additional details can be found on the official Ghost website.
North American Ultimate Tour Named Death 2019 dates
** All Canadian dates have been bolded **
July 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Heavy Montreal
Sept. 13 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theatre
Sept. 14 — Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
Sept. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Sept. 17 — Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre
Sept. 20 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum
Sept. 21 — Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Sept. 23 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place [New date]
Sept. 24 — Calgary, Alta. @ The Corral
Sept. 26 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Sept. 27 — Boise, Ida. @ Taco Bell Arena
Sept. 28 — West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Sept. 30 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch
Oct. 1 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
Oct. 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Oct. 4 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena
Oct. 5 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Oct. 7 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Oct. 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center [New date]
Oct. 10 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Center [New date]
Oct. 11 — Huntington, W. Va. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena [New date]
Oct. 12 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Exit 111 Festival
Oct. 14 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex Arena
Oct. 15 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center [New date]
Oct. 17 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre [New date]
Oct. 18 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Richcraft Tire Centre [New date]
Oct. 19 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
Oct. 21 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Oct. 22 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter
Oct. 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Oct. 25 — Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena
Oct. 26 — Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena
