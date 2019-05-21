Ghost extends North American tour, 7 Canadian dates

Following its previously announced Ultimate Tour Named Death, Swedish doom rock act Ghost has added seven additional shows to its extensive run — three of which are set to take place in Canada.

Before returning to the U.S. to wrap things up on their current album cycle, Ghost will play Edmonton, Ottawa and Hamilton, Ont., along with already planned concerts in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and Penticton, B.C.

[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY] We wish to inform you Ghost will continue haunting North America in the following cities. Grab your tickets before it's too late.. https://t.co/71Qais8lfs pic.twitter.com/YC5gEPLzlo — Cardinal Copia (@thebandGHOST) May 21, 2019

Ghost’s late 2019 tour comes as a continuation of the critically acclaimed A Pale Tour Named Death, which swept the world of headbangers off its feet throughout 2018.

The continuing tour promotes the release of Ghost’s fourth studio album, Prequelle (2018), which earned a nomination for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. It also includes the unexpected smash-hit single Dance Macabre.

According to Ghost mastermind and frontman Tobias Forge, the band will return to the studio next January, and Forge aims to finish the band’s upcoming fifth studio album by the summer of 2020, as reported by Revolver.

“I want to make a different record from Prequelle,” he told the magazine. “I want it to feel different,” adding, that it was “a little ballad heavy.”

“If I dare to say heavier, people (might) think that it’s going to be like Mercyful Fate… but I definitely have a darker, heavier record in mind,” he said.

Ahead of the extensive Ultimate Tour Named Death, Ghost will headline the first night of the 2019 edition of Heavy Montréal, Canada’s biggest heavy metal festival.

Tickets for the newly added Ultimate Tour Named Death concerts go on sale to the public this Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive artist presale takes place on Tuesday starting at 12 p.m. Additional details can be found on the official Ghost website.

North American Ultimate Tour Named Death 2019 dates

** All Canadian dates have been bolded **

July 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Heavy Montreal

Sept. 13 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theatre

Sept. 14 — Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Sept. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Sept. 17 — Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre

Sept. 20 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

Sept. 21 — Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Sept. 23 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place [New date]

Sept. 24 — Calgary, Alta. @ The Corral

Sept. 26 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 27 — Boise, Ida. @ Taco Bell Arena

Sept. 28 — West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Sept. 30 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

Oct. 1 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

Oct. 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 4 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena

Oct. 5 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Oct. 7 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Oct. 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center [New date]

Oct. 10 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Center [New date]

Oct. 11 — Huntington, W. Va. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena [New date]

Oct. 12 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Exit 111 Festival

Oct. 14 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex Arena

Oct. 15 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center [New date]

Oct. 17 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre [New date]

Oct. 18 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Richcraft Tire Centre [New date]

Oct. 19 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Oct. 21 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Oct. 22 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter

Oct. 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Oct. 25 — Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena

Oct. 26 — Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena

