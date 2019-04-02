Ghost to embark on North American tour with 3 Canadian dates

Swedish doom rock outfit Ghost has announced a brand-new North American tour entitled the Ultimate Tour Named Death.

The 25-date trek will kick off this summer in Bakersfield, Calif., on Sept. 13 before concluding in Glen Falls, N.Y., on Oct. 26.

Along the way, Ghost will play three Canadian shows in Vancouver, Calgary and Penticton, B.C.

American alt-rockers Nothing More were also revealed as the opening act for the entire tour. More North American tour dates are expected to be announced soon.

Ghost’s late 2019 tour comes as a continuation to the critically acclaimed A Pale Tour Named Death, which swept the world of headbangers off their feet throughout 2018.

The continuing tour promotes the release of Ghost’s fourth studio album, Prequelle, which earned a nomination for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. It also includes the unexpected smash-hit single Dance Macabre.

Prequelle launched the Swedes into mainstream success with its first single, Rats, which spent seven weeks on top of the rock charts.

In the span of only nine years, Ghost has not only earned a Grammy and released four albums, two EPs and a live album, but it has created a deep and enticing backstory behind the members of the band itself.

Each album welcomes a brand new leader/singer, each portrayed by frontman Tobias Forge, founder and sole songwriter of the band. The mythos of Ghost is now popular among many of its diehard fans.

This time around, Forge, 38, portrays Cardinal Copia, a charismatic and theatrical character who has added a tinge of humour to Ghost’s two-hour set.

The Cardinal claimed the throne after the “death” of Forge’s Papa Emeritus III character in 2018. He is the first to break the tradition of pope singers in the Ghost timeline.

Before embarking on the Ultimate Tour Named Death, Ghost will headline the first night of the 2019 edition of Heavy Montréal, Canada’s biggest heavy metal festival.

Tickets for the Ultimate Tour Named Death go on sale to the public on April 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive artist presale takes place on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. Additional details can be found on the official Ghost website.

Ultimate Tour Named Death North American tour dates

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

Sept. 13 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theater

Sept. 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Sept. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Sept. 17 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre

Sept. 20 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Auditorium

Sept. 21 – Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Sept. 24 – Calgary, Alta. @ The Corral

Sept. 26 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 27 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena

Sept. 28 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center (without Nothing More)

Sept. 30 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

Oct. 1 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

Oct. 3 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 4 – Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena (without Nothing More)

Oct. 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Oct. 7 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Oct. 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex Arena

Oct. 19 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Oct. 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Oct. 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter

Oct. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

Oct. 25 – Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena

Oct. 26 – Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena

