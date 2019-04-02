Ghost to embark on North American tour with 3 Canadian dates
Swedish doom rock outfit Ghost has announced a brand-new North American tour entitled the Ultimate Tour Named Death.
The 25-date trek will kick off this summer in Bakersfield, Calif., on Sept. 13 before concluding in Glen Falls, N.Y., on Oct. 26.
Along the way, Ghost will play three Canadian shows in Vancouver, Calgary and Penticton, B.C.
American alt-rockers Nothing More were also revealed as the opening act for the entire tour. More North American tour dates are expected to be announced soon.
Ghost’s late 2019 tour comes as a continuation to the critically acclaimed A Pale Tour Named Death, which swept the world of headbangers off their feet throughout 2018.
The continuing tour promotes the release of Ghost’s fourth studio album, Prequelle, which earned a nomination for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. It also includes the unexpected smash-hit single Dance Macabre.
Prequelle launched the Swedes into mainstream success with its first single, Rats, which spent seven weeks on top of the rock charts.
In the span of only nine years, Ghost has not only earned a Grammy and released four albums, two EPs and a live album, but it has created a deep and enticing backstory behind the members of the band itself.
Each album welcomes a brand new leader/singer, each portrayed by frontman Tobias Forge, founder and sole songwriter of the band. The mythos of Ghost is now popular among many of its diehard fans.
This time around, Forge, 38, portrays Cardinal Copia, a charismatic and theatrical character who has added a tinge of humour to Ghost’s two-hour set.
The Cardinal claimed the throne after the “death” of Forge’s Papa Emeritus III character in 2018. He is the first to break the tradition of pope singers in the Ghost timeline.
Before embarking on the Ultimate Tour Named Death, Ghost will headline the first night of the 2019 edition of Heavy Montréal, Canada’s biggest heavy metal festival.
Tickets for the Ultimate Tour Named Death go on sale to the public on April 5 at 10 a.m. ET.
An exclusive artist presale takes place on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. Additional details can be found on the official Ghost website.
Ultimate Tour Named Death North American tour dates
** All Canadian shows are bolded **
Sept. 13 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Rabobank Theater
Sept. 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
Sept. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Sept. 17 – Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre
Sept. 20 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Auditorium
Sept. 21 – Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Sept. 24 – Calgary, Alta. @ The Corral
Sept. 26 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Sept. 27 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena
Sept. 28 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center (without Nothing More)
Sept. 30 – Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch
Oct. 1 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
Oct. 3 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Oct. 4 – Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena (without Nothing More)
Oct. 5 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Oct. 7 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Oct. 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex Arena
Oct. 19 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
Oct. 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Oct. 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter
Oct. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
Oct. 25 – Trenton, N.J. @ Cure Insurance Arena
Oct. 26 – Glens Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena
