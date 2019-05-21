President of Kitchener’s St. Mary’s Hospital to rejoin Ottawa hospital as CEO
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has announced that its president, Dr. Andrew Falconer, is stepping down and returning to Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa as the facility’s new president and CEO.
Falconer joined St. Mary’s in February after more than 30 years at Queensway Carleton.
“In his short tenure, Dr. Falconer has embraced the vision, values and goals of St. Mary’s and the St. Joseph’s Health System,” Dr. Tom Stewart, CEO of St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Health System, said in a statement.
Falconer, a former chief of staff and vice-president at Queensway Carleton, was the successful candidate in an extensive search following the sudden death of the Ottawa hospital’s CEO one week after Falconer arrived at St. Mary’s.
Falconer said it was a difficult decision to step down but that his time at St. Mary’s has been inspiring. He says he is returning to Ottawa to be closer to family.
“The staff, physicians, volunteers and board members at St. Mary’s and the St. Joseph’s Health System are second to none,” Falconer said. “St. Mary’s punches well above its weight, achieving top national quality care and safety standards.”
St. Mary’s said a national search for Falconer’s successor will begin immediately.
His departure date will be determined at a later time along with a plan for interim leadership.
