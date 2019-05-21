Canada
May 21, 2019

Wellington County barn fire kills 12 cows: OPP

Firefighters found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

Wellington County OPP say 12 cows have died following a barn fire at a dairy farm in the Village of Moorefield on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to blaze on Concession 6 South at around 5 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Police said 50 cattle had been removed from the barn, but about 12 died in the blaze. There were no injuries reported and the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

Damage estimates were not provided but OPP said the barn was a complete loss.

Moorefield is about 50 kilometres north of Kitchener.

