Peterborough police lay charges after weapons reportedly spotted during Victoria Day event
Two Peterborough men have been charged after allegedly bringing an airsoft gun and a pellet gun to a Victoria Day celebration.
Police were called to Del Crary Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a weapon had been seen.
Nicholas Lavoie, 21, and Daniel Sargeant-Cowles, 20, have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting.
Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court next month.
