May 21, 2019 3:04 pm

Peterborough police lay charges after weapons reportedly spotted during Victoria Day event

Peterborough police have charged two men following reports of a weapon being seen at a local park during a Victoria Day event.

Two Peterborough men have been charged after allegedly bringing an airsoft gun and a pellet gun to a Victoria Day celebration.

Police were called to Del Crary Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a weapon had been seen.

Nicholas Lavoie, 21, and Daniel Sargeant-Cowles, 20, have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

