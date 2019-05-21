Peterborough police lay charges after weapons reportedly spotted during Victoria Day event

Two Peterborough men have been charged after allegedly bringing an airsoft gun and a pellet gun to a Victoria Day celebration.

Police were called to Del Crary Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a weapon had been seen.

READ MORE: Weapons seized during suspected deal between firearms trafficker and drug dealer in northern Alberta

Nicholas Lavoie, 21, and Daniel Sargeant-Cowles, 20, have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

READ MORE: Traffic stop for obstructed plates leads to huge weapons seizure for Winnipeg police