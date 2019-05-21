London’s Blackfriars Bridge closed for 6 weeks for finishing touches

London’s Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for about six weeks, excluding weekends, as crews apply finishing touches to the structure.

The closure begins Tuesday and only impacts the road. An announcement from the city says the south-side sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.

The Thames Valley Parkway on the east side of the river will also remain open, but parts of the west side will be closed for West London Dike construction.

READ MORE: London’s historic Blackfriars Bridge officially reopens

The historic bridge reopened with great fanfare on Dec. 1 after an extensive 13-month restoration that cost $8.6 million.

It was erected in 1875 and is the only wrought-iron bowstring truss bridge in Canada still used for vehicle traffic.