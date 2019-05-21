missing person
May 21, 2019 11:11 am

Missing man last seen Sunday: Thompson RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News
Cody Merasty

Cody Merasty

RCMP Manitoba
A A

RCMP are looking for a Thompson man who was last seen Sunday evening.

Cody Merasty, 25, is described as 5’10” and 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

READ MORE: Winnipeg cops working with U.S. authorities to find missing 6-year-old

Thompson RCMP are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Merasty’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909.

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Man
missing person
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
Thompson
Thompson RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.