Missing man last seen Sunday: Thompson RCMP
RCMP are looking for a Thompson man who was last seen Sunday evening.
Cody Merasty, 25, is described as 5’10” and 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.
Thompson RCMP are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information about Merasty’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909.
