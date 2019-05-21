Missing man last seen Sunday: Thompson RCMP

RCMP are looking for a Thompson man who was last seen Sunday evening.

Cody Merasty, 25, is described as 5’10” and 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

Thompson RCMP are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Merasty’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909.

Cody Merasty, 25yo, 5’10”, 190 lbs, is MISSING. Last seen in the evening of May 19 in Thompson wearing black pants & white t-shirt. Police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with info should call Thompson #rcmpmb at 204-677-6909. pic.twitter.com/z7yZ0lSTLH — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 21, 2019

