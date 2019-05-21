Animals seized as Quebec zoo owner charged with cruelty, neglect

A Quebec zoo owner is being charged with animal cruelty — a first in Canada, according to the Montreal SPCA.

This comes after a criminal investigation led by the animal welfare organization at the Saint-Édouard Zoo in Saint-Édouard-de-Maskinongé in Quebec’s Mauricie region, about 120 kilometres east of Montreal.

“Its owner, Norman Trahan, was placed under arrest and is facing two counts of animal cruelty and neglect,” the SPCA stated, adding that its animal protection officers have similar powers to police.

The counts come under the Criminal Code, alleged to have taken place between May 2016 and October 2018.

A spokesman for the operation said the SPCA visited the zoo in August 2018, and noted several alleged violations.

They seized two alpacas that were in bad shape and found four deceased animals, including two tigers, they said.

About 100 other animals at the zoo, including lions, tigers, zebras, camels, kangaroos and bears, are being seized as part of an operation that started Tuesday morning.

“Given the complexity of the endeavour, the operation will take place over a number of weeks and will be conducted in partnership with Humane Society International,” the SPCA said.

“This is the first time in Quebec history that animal cruelty charges are laid by way of indictment, a type of prosecution reserved for the most serious offences.”

The organization said this could open the door to much harsher penalties.

