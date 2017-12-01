Quebec City woman facing animal cruelty charge after videos posted on social media

A Quebec City woman is facing animal cruelty charges after being denounced for videos posted on social media.

READ MORE: Police rescue 70 dogs at suspected puppy mill northeast of Montreal

Police say the woman in her 20s was arrested at her apartment and released under a promise to appear at a later date.

READ MORE: Quebec to amend Civil Code to better protect animals from abuse

Two dogs and a cat found in the home were seized and put in the care of a local animal refuge.

WATCH BELOW: Cases of animal cruelty

Police say they are recommending charges of animal cruelty and bestiality because they believe there was a sexual act between a human and an animal.

READ MORE: Quebec bill calls animals ‘sentient beings’ and includes jail time for cruelty

Spokeswoman Cyndi Pare says police received numerous 911 calls about 7 p.m. on Thursday about videos being shared on social media sites.

READ MORE: 19 dog carcasses found near Quebec City, police investigating

Just an hour later, police arrested the woman.