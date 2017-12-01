Quebec City woman facing animal cruelty charge after videos posted on social media
A Quebec City woman is facing animal cruelty charges after being denounced for videos posted on social media.
Police say the woman in her 20s was arrested at her apartment and released under a promise to appear at a later date.
Two dogs and a cat found in the home were seized and put in the care of a local animal refuge.
Police say they are recommending charges of animal cruelty and bestiality because they believe there was a sexual act between a human and an animal.
Spokeswoman Cyndi Pare says police received numerous 911 calls about 7 p.m. on Thursday about videos being shared on social media sites.
Just an hour later, police arrested the woman.
