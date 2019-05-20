Traffic
May 20, 2019 8:50 pm
Updated: May 20, 2019 8:57 pm

Child in life-threatening condition, 3 injured after crash in Toronto’s east end

The crash happened before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Toronto police say a child is in life-threatening condition after two-vehicle crash in the city’s east end on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area, north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 5:50 p.m.

Police said the vehicles collided and one of those vehicles was forced into a light pole. Two children in the vehicle that hit the pole were injured.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a pediatric patient was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children in serious condition. Three other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

But in an update released by police Monday evening, a spokesperson said the child’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening from serious.

Investigators are probing the circumstances leading up to the collision.

