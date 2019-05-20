Fire crews respond to stove fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to West Kelowna’s Princess Mobile Home Park just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Four fire trucks and command and safety units responded to a blaze on the 2000-block of Boucherie Road after a neighbour noticed smoke.

“Our crews responded really quickly and did a quick investigation,” assistant fire chief Brent Watson said. “What they found was smoke was coming from the back of the trailer.”

“On further investigation, we found what looks like some dish towels had been left on the stove and they ignited,” he added.

The fire was put out quickly, and there was no structural damage, Watson said.

Four fire trucks plus command and safety units were called to a fire on the 2000-block of Boucherie Road in #WestKelowna after a neighbour noticed smoke. Firefighters believe the blaze was started by a rag on the stove. It’s was put out quickly, and there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/FqkFLpvauN — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 20, 2019

Nobody was home at the time, and there were no injuries, he added.