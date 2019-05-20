Canada
Fire crews respond to stove fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a fire in a West Kelowna mobile home park on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to West Kelowna’s Princess Mobile Home Park just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Four fire trucks and command and safety units responded to a blaze on the 2000-block of Boucherie Road after a neighbour noticed smoke.

“Our crews responded really quickly and did a quick investigation,” assistant fire chief Brent Watson said. “What they found was smoke was coming from the back of the trailer.”

“On further investigation, we found what looks like some dish towels had been left on the stove and they ignited,” he added.

The fire was put out quickly, and there was no structural damage, Watson said.

Nobody was home at the time, and there were no injuries, he added.

