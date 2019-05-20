Two children saved in dramatic rescue in Coquitlam

Two young children were rescued Monday after spending the night alone on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik says the drama began late Sunday afternoon.

He says the boy and girl, aged 6 and 7, were with their father heading down a trail.

“All three, unfortunately, ended up falling down a steep treacherous cliff and the father was able to make the difficult climb up the cliff while injured to get help and made the difficult decision to leave the two kids on a plateau feeling that it was too dangerous for the kids to follow him up.”

While going for help, he bumped into another hiker who called 911.

Members of the Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and North Shore search and rescue teams responded, and they were found at about 8 a.m. on Monday and long-lined to safety by a helicopter.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue Manager Ian MacDonald says the 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were in fairly good shape, considering.

“Well you can imagine that all of us you know we’ve got kids and then it was really elation because this is very rugged terrain where they were lost so we were just very very thankful that they were found alive.”

The kids and their father were visiting from Georgia in the United States and were hiking into a lake on Burke Mountain to go fishing.