Water infiltration blamed for service shutdown on part of Montreal Metro’s green line

Service on a portion of the Société de transport de Montreal’s (STM) green metro line has been down for the better part of a day.

The STM first tweeted about the disruption between the Viau and Frontenac stations on Sunday morning.

Shutdown GREEN line between Frontenac and Viau. Water infiltrations. Service expected to resume at 11:00. #stminfo X — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) May 19, 2019

The transit authority said a water main break caused water to infiltrate into the Metro.

The STM reassured transit users it was working with the city to re-establish service as quickly as possible.

While the STM was hoping to have the trains back on track by 11 a.m., the time was pushed back on several occasions throughout the day. The latest update estimates service should resume by 6 p.m.

Shuttle buses have been put in place to ensure riders can get to their destinations.

Our buses still provide the shuttle service. Refer to the neighborhood plan for the location. https://t.co/6DGphDOuuz — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) May 19, 2019