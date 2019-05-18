Canada
May 18, 2019
Updated: May 18, 2019 9:55 am

Police investigating deadly crash in northeast Calgary

By Reporter and Co-anchor  Global News

Calgary police blocked off a road in the northeast as officers investigate a fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning

Michael King / Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a vehicle collision that left two people dead and three others injured in the city’s northeast Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Metis Trail N.E. and 128th Avenue N.E. just after midnight.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident according to Calgary police.

First responders were expected to remain on scene throughout the morning.

Officials said motorists can expect the road to be closed all directions as police continue to investigate the incident.

