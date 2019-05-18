Police investigating deadly crash in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a vehicle collision that left two people dead and three others injured in the city’s northeast Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Metis Trail N.E. and 128th Avenue N.E. just after midnight.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident according to Calgary police.

First responders were expected to remain on scene throughout the morning.

Officials said motorists can expect the road to be closed all directions as police continue to investigate the incident.