3 people sustain minor injuries in crash west of Lambeth

Three individuals sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash that happened west of Lambeth on Thursday afternoon, according to London police.

Emergency services responded to the collision on Longwoods Road near Murray Road around 3 p.m.

Photos of the crash show a red SUV vehicle resting on top of the hood of a silver Audi in a grassy ditch.

A witness told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that they were passed by a silver Audi on Longwoods Road that was driving erratically at high speeds and that they called 911 before the crash happened.

A few minutes later, the witness arrived at the crash site.

London police continue to probe the collision and haven’t said what caused it or whether they’ll be laying charges.