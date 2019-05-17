Regina woman to be charged with defrauding local senior

The Regina Police Service has arrested a 54-year-old woman with intentions to charge her for allegedly defrauding a local senior.

In March, police received a tip from a relative of an 80-year-old Regina woman. He alleged his relative had given an employee of her senior’s care home her banking information in order to have the employee assist her with errands like buying groceries.

READ MORE: Fraudsters play 2 seniors against each other in new twist on CRA scam

Police allege that over a year and a half, the employee used the senior’s bank card over 150 times without her consent or knowledge.

Following a Commercial Crimes Unit investigation, the senior’s care home employee was arrested on May 14.

READ MORE: Regina woman faces numerous fraud charges

She has since been released on an appearance notice and is due in court June 26. At that time her name will be released and she will be charged with Fraud over $5,000.