Hants County home searched after suspicious package intercepted by police: RCMP

Members of the RCMP Windsor District Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) were alerted Friday to a suspicious parcel sent to a resident of in Windsor, Hants County.

Police searched the home in Lower Vaughan and seized a significant quantity of cannabis and cannabis products.

A 29-year-old male was arrested during the search and was later released.

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on June 23.

The man is facing several charges under the Cannabis Act and the file remains under investigation at this time.