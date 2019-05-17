Hants County home searched after suspicious package intercepted by police: RCMP

Members of the RCMP Windsor District Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) were alerted Friday to a suspicious parcel sent to a resident of in Windsor, Hants County.
Police searched the home in Lower Vaughan and seized a significant quantity of cannabis and cannabis products.
A 29-year-old male was arrested during the search and was later released.
READ MORE: Suspicious package forces evacuation of Hamilton’s Federal Building
He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on June 23.
The man is facing several charges under the Cannabis Act and the file remains under investigation at this time.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.