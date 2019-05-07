Suspicious package forces evacuation of Hamilton’s Federal Building

The Emergency Response Unit has given the all clear after responding to a call about a suspicious package at the Federal Building in downtown Hamilton.

Officers were called to 55 Bay Street North just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, and employees decided to evacuate the building.

Hamilton Police attended 55 Bay Street N for a suspicious package call. The package has been cleared.and police will be clearing the area shortly. Thank-you #HamOnt for your patience. @HamiltonFireDep pic.twitter.com/KdG18MtbQR — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 7, 2019

Police say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the scene and taped off the front of the building.

Police say the package, a duffel bag, was “cleared” just before 1 p.m., and employees have made their way back to work.

No injuries were reported.