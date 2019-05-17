Salthaven West looking for fish donations to feed recovering pelican

Regina area wildlife rehab Salthaven West is hoping people are willing to part with a catch or two after a long weekend spent fishing to help feed their newest and biggest patient, a pelican.

Earlier this week, they received a call about the bird with an “obvious wing injury” after it was spotted at the Joanne Goulet Golf Course. Salthaven volunteers were sent out, but the bird went to the water and was unreachable.

WATCH: A Healing Journey: helping wildlife at Salthaven West

While plans were being formulated to catch the pelican, a City of Regina employee caught the bird while working on the golf course and took it to the Animal Clinic of Regina.

The veterinary team discovered the pelican had a badly fractured wing and performed “life-saving” surgery.

In their Facebook post, Salthaven says the pelican will be resting comfortably for the next few days, but this is a critical recovery period.

READ MORE: Salthaven caring for five baby jackrabbits reportedly injured by children

They expect the pelican will be a long-term Salthaven resident while he recovers and the bird has a big appetite. The non-profit is looking for fish and medication donations to help the pelican on its eventual journey back to the wild.

Salthaven said they have limited freezer space and will need fish on an ongoing basis.

Donations can be arranged by calling 639-999-4957.