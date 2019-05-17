Highway 2 in Thamesford closed for chemical spill

A large chunk of Highway 2 in Thamesford remains closed Friday morning as crews continue to clean up a chemical spill.

Cst. Ed Sanchuk, of Norfolk County OPP, says the driver of a box truck called 911 shortly past 7:30 p.m. Thursday after feeling a shift in his load, pulling over to investigate, and discovering that some of the chemicals he was carrying were leaking.

Chemical gas released at Okanagan hotel

“We arrived on scene, we did note some chemicals that were leaking from the truck were leaking onto the edge line of the grass area,” said Sanchuk.

Provincial police have closed Highway 2 between Highway 119 and 31st Line.

Two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The London Fire Department’s hazaradous materials team was called to the scene to assist Zorra Township Fire Services, and officials with the Ministry of Environment arrived Friday morning, said Sanchuk.

READ MORE: Chemical cleanup at Little Lake complete but contingency measures stay in place

“The grass line at the shoulder of the road is kind of containing the spill that occured, we’re not sure at this point in time the quantity that’s being spilled, but they’re smaller containers that are in the unit in the truck itself,” said Zorra Township’s Fire Chief John McFarlan.

It’s unclear when the road will re-open.