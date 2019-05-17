Sports
Saskatchewan Rattlers down Hamilton Honey Badgers for first home win

The Saskatchewan Rattlers have finally tasted victory at home.

The Rattlers downed the Hamilton Honey Badgers 113-95 in CEBL action on Thursday to pick up their first win on home court.

Tavrion Dawson had 30 points on 73 per cent shooting for the Rattlers (2-1). Bruce Massey had 10 rebounds to go with his 29 points, and Negus Webster-Chan added 22 points.

The Honey Badgers (1-1) were led by Ricky Tarrant Jr., who had 36 points on 70 per cent shooting, and Demetrius Denzel-Dyson with 19 points.

The teams meet again on Saturday in Hamilton.

