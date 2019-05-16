Condo in Kelowna evacuated due to hazardous materials; police investigating

Emergency crews are outside a condominium in Kelowna, with police saying they are investigating the discovery of apparently hazardous materials within a suite.

Police say some neighbouring units are being evacuated.

The suite is located in the Playa Del Sol Resort, along the 600 block of Cook Road and Lakeshore Road.

A heavy police presence at the Playa Del Sol condo building in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area at this hour after potentially hazardous material was detected in one of the units. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/DQtPHlaRWg — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 16, 2019

“Discoveries made on site this morning by the Kelowna Fire Department and police have prompted an evacuation of neighbouring units inside the resort to ensure public safety,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

A man who says he lives in the unit that brought out the hazmat team to the Playa Del Sol building in Kelowna is refusing to let emergency personnel inside his suite. About a dozen RCMP officers & a dozen firefighters are in a holding pattern for now. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/AG87LXlS4l — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 16, 2019

Police expect to be on the scene for a number of hours as they conduct their investigation.

They are also asking the public to avoid the area and to allow emergency crews space to work.