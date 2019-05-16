Woman critically injured in south London motel assault dies in hospital, partner charged: police

A woman who was critically injured in an alleged domestic assault in a south London motel room on Sunday has died of her injuries in hospital, London police said on Thursday.

The woman, whose identity is not being released, was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday, police said. A post-mortem exam was conducted Thursday, but the cause of her death remains under investigation.

Police had been called to an unspecified Wellington Road South motel around 4 a.m. Sunday for a possible disturbance and, at the scene, located a woman in critical condition with injuries sustained from an apparent assault in a room.

A 41-year-old London man, who police say was in a long-term relationship with the victim, was arrested at the scene and later charged with aggravated assault. His identity is also not being released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

It’s unclear whether the charge will be upgraded as a cause of death has yet to be determined in the case.